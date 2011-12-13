StyleCaster
VMAN Magazine The 1950S Looks For Less

Laurel Pinson
VMAN is basically notorious when it comes to seriously awesome photoshoots. I’ve recently become inspired by their “1950’s: Greasers And Squares” editorial. Oh the simpler days of slicking ones hair back and getting a move on, how I wish I grew up in a different time (sigh).

There is nothing I love more then slipping on my own pair of Converse Chuck Taylors, a white tee and tossing a leather jacket over my shoulders and calling it a day.

Since the looks in the spread were so inspiring, we just had to share! Instead of giving you a long list of designer duds that would break your bank, I went ahead and broke down the looks at a much lower price point. So ladies slip on a pair of white socks with your mary-janes and steal your boyfriends old varsity jacket and get into the 50’s spirit! We sure have.

Merino Wool Circle Skirt, $58.99, at Talbots

College Jacket, $89.90, at Zara

Buttonless Polo, $29.99, at Tommy Hilfiger

Nine West 'Aroundtown' Mary Jane Pump, $98.95, at Nordstrom

Walker Relaxed Straight Leg, $215, at Park & Bond

Biker Jacket, $89.90, at Zara

Fine Jersey Short Sleeve V-Neck, $21, at American Apparel

All Star Slim, $55, at Converse

