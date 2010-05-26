VMAN Does Scandinavia With All-Out Throwdown

We have to admit, with Paris, Milan, and London eating up plenty of time slots on our fashion calendars, Scandinavian style isn’t something that’s typically top of our minds. But after last night’s VMAN magazine throwdown at the Hudson Hotel’s Good Units, celebrating the launch of their Scandinavian-dedicated summer issue, we’re thinking there may be some wiggle room for adding the region to our fashion radars.

The underground space was packed from wall-to-wall with a mix of editors, models, designers, and general fashiony-looking folk including Hamish Bowles, Phillip Lim, Ellen von Unwerth, Prabal Gurung, Hedi Slimane, model Siri Tollerd and Kelly Rowland to spot a few.

And while the social scene and DJ setlist could have kept the crowd entertained all night, the real draw was the 11 pm runway show highlighting the best of Scandinavian design. Participating brands like Staerk, Cheap Monday, and Georg Jensen all sent looks down the runway to the tunes of live soul songstress Cookie. And while the designs weren’t terribly different than something we’d see at Bryant Park, we were grateful to avoid the typical fight for the front row.

V editor-in-chief and Harper’s Bazaar creative director, Stephen Gan who spearheaded last night’s soiree reminisced about the event, “It was like bringing Copenhagen to New York for one night…The mix of a downtown crowd, going uptown, with Scandinavian fashion flavor and Pat Cleveland coming down the runway,” Gan told us. “It made me think of what parties were like in the early Nineties when I first came to New York the old New York I was brought up in.” Perhaps it had something to do with the 90s hits like Pump Up the Jam from Technotronic playing over the loudspeaker? Nothing like a little music to set the right mood.



All photos courtesy of VMAN.

