VMA Edition: Inspired by Rihanna

This Sunday, the VMA’s will air on MTV, and if past years are any indication, we’re expecting, well, the unexpected. We can already feel our faces molding into a permanent cringe. Rihanna, however, is one sexy diva that we can count on to surprise us in a good way. She’s been spotted several times recently opting for strong, sharp shoulders, and we’ve always admired her fierce style choc full of leather, animal prints, and metal hardware. We’re dying to see what she’ll whip up this Sunday; unfortunately our curiosities will just have to wait a few more days. But if we know RiRi, we’re thinking that some combination of styles similar to the above items will make an appearance on the red carpet.