Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, a New Breed of Art Dealer



Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld (pictured left) may come from a famous fashion family—former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld is his mom—but he is carving out a niche for himself as a modern art dealer who has eschewed opening up a traditional gallery in favor of a fresher formula.

Over the last several years, Roitfeld has been hosting pop-up gallery art shows (some with major backers like Giorgio Armani). His latest is at Sotheby’s in-house gallery in New York City, the curated show Hue + Cry, which focuses on Abstract Expressionism. The exhibit, which was originally intended to focus on women artists but expanded its aims, includes work by artists such as Robert Melee, Nicolas Pol, Wendy White and Angel Otero. The inspiration, according to Roitfeld, is about powerful brush strokes, and emotionality.

Restoin Roitfeld told us, “It’s a huge opportunity for me to be working with an institution like Sotheby’s.”

The opportunity for an Upper East Side institution like Sotheby’s was apparent based on the crowd at the opening night bash which drew the likes of Stavros Niarchos and Giovanna Battaglia, and also mama Carine, who had flown in from Paris fashion week.

We can’t wait to se what is next for the Restoin Roitfeld, but we know this, he is certainly one to watch in the art world.

Hue + Cry is on display at Sotheby’s until October 21st. Visit sothebys.com for more information.