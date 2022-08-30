The Best Sports Streaming Hack Isn’t What You’d Think—Here’s How to Get The NFL Channel, MLB Network, Fox Sports & CBS Sports For Free

Scroll To See More Images

Football season is upon us, which means you might be tempted to whip out your credit card and start subscribing to any and every sports network there is. I get it—when your favorite team is on, it’s hard not to feel stressed about the situation. But you don’t have to pay more money in addition to your cable bill in order to get the best sports channels on your screen.

If you’re looking for the best sports streaming hack, the secret isn’t getting one network over the other. Actually, it doesn’t involve subscribing to a new one at all. The best way to stream sports is actually through a TV that includes all of the major networks like the NFL Channel, MLB Network, Fox Sports and CBS Sports HQ. You might be thinking: How would a TV allow me to do all of this? Let me explain.

VIZIO streaming TVs offer over 250 live streaming channels for free. For the popular sports ones like the NFL Channel, MLB Network, Fox Sports and CBS Sports HQ, you don’t have to subscribe to new streaming platforms. Instead, you can simply sign in with your cable service provider or through Pluto TV and boom. You’re in. This makes it easy when a family who lives across the country wants to watch a game together. If your kiddo doesn’t have cable, they’ll still be able to access and stream the network with your log-in information. If only everything in life were that easy. Other subscription apps available on VIZIO Smart TVs that users can sign up for to watch live football are Peacock (for Sunday Night Football), FuboTV, Paramount+, Hulu, YouTube TV and Prime Video. Check out the full list of built-in apps and free channels here.

This money-saving hack is great for sports fans who are sick of paying for every subscription service under the moon. With a VIZIO TV, you’ll have practically endless choices for what to watch. Most streaming services nowadays cost between $10 and $20, so if you’re subscribing to five different ones, you’re spending up to $1,000 each year. With VIZIO, you just have to pay for the TV itself — and some smart models start at just $150. Plus, you can’t beat the quality of a VIZIO TV.

Think about all of the times you tried a free streaming service online to watch your favorite team, only to be met with poor quality and what seems like a 30-second lag between the announcers and the plays. That won’t happen with VIZIO. The brand’s 4K TVs offer up some of the most pristine picture quality on the market, no matter the time, place, or team. The display is so good, you’ll be able to see every individual blade of grass on the football field.

Below, check out some of the latest and greatest VIZIO models that will help you stream any sport you want for free:

D-Series 24″ Full HD Smart TV

For just under $150, you can get this top-rated streaming TV that has all of the fixings: Bluetooth connectivity, HD pictures, a voice remote and so much more. The 24″ model would be great for any college dorm, tight space or home office set-up since you can hook it up to your laptop and use it as a monitor during work hours. Or, you know, take a Fox Sports break in between meetings.

V-Series 55″ 4K Smart TV

Say goodbye to the local movie theater because with this TV, you won’t be needing it. The V-Series Smart TV has the kind of video quality that you might not be used to at home — the 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR creates a picture that looks like you’re in a video game. You’ll be able to see your favorite players’ beads of sweat with this kind of resolution. Not to mention, streaming is faster and easier than ever since this TV has WiFi 6E. If your home is used for hosting ballgames, this should be at the top of your list for entertaining.

M-Series Q6 55″ 4K Quantum Color Smart TV

Modern and minimalist, the M-Series TV is as sleek as can be. The Smart TV is designed to watch — and play — games. In fact, VIZIO enlisted the help of gamers to help with the engineering so that the quality is PC and console capable. It has the same advanced features as the D and V models, but its picture quality takes it a step beyond. Over a billion colors are enhanced thanks to QLED technology, so you’ll be seeing every game like it’s brand new. The Dolby Vision Bright Mode is a game-changer for night games, or for dark video games that tend to bleed together. With this feature, there will be no color bleeding and light colors will look lighter, while dark colors look darker. More positives: this TV can pair with Bluetooth headphones and comes with WiFi 6E to ensure fast-as-can-be streaming.

P-Series Quantum 65″ Class 4K HDR Smart TV

The P-Series Quantum TV offers up a whopping 115 percent more color volume than standard 4K TVs, which essentially means that it beats out the competition by a landslide. You’ll be able to see brighter, bolder hues when you’re watching this TV, making your viewership experience all the more surreal. The infinity edge design is an added bonus. The screen looks like its endless thanks to its ultra-slim frame. Plus, the screen is anti-reflective and built to minimize glare. This way, every seat in your house is a good one.