Why Vivienne Westwood Shares Bath Water With Her Husband

Here’s a bit of totally savory news to send you off into your Thursday evening with a lovely taste in your mouth: Acclaimed British designer Vivienne Westwood has debuted a campaign she shot for PETA to highlight her conversion to vegetarianism because of the meat industry’s negative impact on the world’s clean water supply. And she makes a startling confession about her personal water use.

“Normally, at home I’m not used to the habit of a shower,” Westwood says in the campaign. “I just wash my bits and rush out in the morning, and more often than not get in the bath after [my husband] Andreas.”

Translation: she doesn’t shower, and she uses her husband’s already-used bath water to (not) cleanse herself. Well, that’s one way to save the world.

Check out Vivienne’s PETA clip below, and let us know: Do you think Vivienne has the right idea, or is her idealism a little too much?