Vivienne Westwood Makes Wallpaper And 10 More Perfect Holiday Gifts for the Home

Vivienne Westwood is translating her signature British style from the runway to rooms everywhere, with a new wallpaper collection produced in collaboration with Cole & Son. You know what that means–her signature tartan prints that onced graced the catwalk will now be available to cover your very own walls. In our opinion, the tartan is a bit aggressive for floor to ceiling coverage, but we’re quite fond of some of the other prints in the collection that include plenty of florals and artistic prints. And just for the fun of it, we’ve scoured our favorite online interior decor shops to bring you an eclectic mix of home gifts that will bring a little extra life into yours or your loved one’s living space.

1. Robert Mapplethorpe x Ligne Blanche 2 Candle Set, $128, at colette.fr.



2. Bonne Nuit Letter Cushion, $68, at atsuyoetakiko.com.



3. “A Year in the Country” Box Set of 12 Scents, $64, at shopbeekman1802.com.



4. Tim Burton Tragic Thoughts Light-Up Journal, $14.95, at momastore.org.



5. Ambush x Zippo Lighters, $216, at colette.fr.



6. Jonathan Adler Whale Salt and Pepper Shakers, $48, at jonathanadler.com.



7. “La Mode” Glass Paperweight, $30, at johndarian.com.



8. Barneys New York Dachsund Bookends, $265, at barneys.com.



9. The Fat Duck Cookbook, $31.50, at amazon.com.



10. Roberts Revival RD-60 Dab Radio Pastel, $240, at conranshop.co.uk.



