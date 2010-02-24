Vivienne Tam Launches Lower-Priced Line

Image: Ebashop.com

These days, it seems that a clothing line cannot exist without a secondary line. Vivienne Tam is the latest designer to jump on the bandwagon with her launch of Vivienne Vivienne Tam. The contemporary designer has partnered with Republic Clothing Group to produce the lower-priced line for fall.

The knit-focused collection will offercardigans, sweaters, dresses, and leggings in cable knits, boucls, and other novelty knits. The architecturally inspired line will concentrate on asymmetrical silhouettes in whimsical prints in various textures and will cost about 2/3 less than the Vivienne Tam collection.

My collection is more woven-driven” explains Tam, [With this new line] I now have knitwear to create the texture, and we can reach mass customers at better prices, she says. The new line will be targeted to sell in the modern sportswear division of department stores.

If all goes well with Tam’s lower-priced collection, Vivienne Vivienne Tam shops will pop up throughout Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore. In the meantime, keep a look out for the new line which will be available for purchase at the Vivienne Tam boutique and department stores in August.

