This Ticket Site Is Offering $15 Off of All Concerts—Get the Deal Before It’s Gone

Let’s face it: Concerts are expensive. No matter how much you love an artist, everyone loves a good deal, which is where Vivid Seats’ 2022 promo code comes in to make those expensive concerts that much cheaper.

Vivid Seats is a trusted ticket resale site that offers tickets to hundreds of events, including music festival, concerts, sports game and Broadway shows. The site is also the official ticket provider for brands like ESPN, Sports Illustrated, as well as colleges like the University of Tennessee, the University of Rhode Island, the University of Notre Dame and Duke University for collegiate athletic sports. Vivid Seats is also the official ticket provider for the professional horse race, Preaknes Stakes, and the NBA team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Unlike other ticket resale sites, Vivid Seats offers a 100-percent buyer guarantee on all tickets, which means that customers will receive their money back if a ticket is invalid and inauthentic, isn’t delivered in time for the event, or isn’t accurate to the listing seen online. Vivid Seats also offers refunds if an event is cancelled. “Our mission has always been to remove any anxiety from buying tickets online. Vivid Seats has some of the strongest relationships with licensed, certified, and professional ticket resellers in the industry. All sellers, their business practices, and track records are rigorously evaluated and we guarantee your tickets are valid and authentic or your money back,” the site reads.

While Vivid Seats is one of the most trusted resale sites out there, concert tickets are still concert tickets, and they’re expensive. That’s where Vivid Seats 2022 promo code comes in to save fans money on their favorite artists. Read on for what Vivid Seats’ 2022 promo code is and how to enter it online.

Vivid Seats 2022 Promo Code

What is Vivid Seats 2022 promo code? Vivid Seats has a current deal, where fans can use the promo code SC15 for $15 off orders of $125 or more. See below for step-by-step instructions on how to use Vivid Seats’ 2022 promo code.

Visit Vividseats.com and search by artist, team or venue for the event you want to attend Click “Find Tickets,” select your tickets and click “Checkout” Create or log into your Vivid Seats account Enter your shipping and delivery information On the “Billing Information” section, click “Apply a Gift Card or Promo Code” and enter promo code SC15 for $15 off Enter your payment information and click “Place Order”

What’s on Vivid Seats?

What’s on Vivid Seats? Vivid Seats offers hundreds of events across its three categories: Sports, Concerts, and Theater & Comedy. The Sports section includes tickets to Major League Baseball (MLB), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL), National Basketball Association (NBA), National Collegiate Athletic Association Basketball (NCAA BB), and National Collegiate Athlete Association Football (NCAA FB) games, as well as other sporting events. The Concerts section includes tickets to current music festivals and tours. The Theater and Comedy section includes tickets to comedy shows, ballet and dance recitals, Broadway shows, Cirque du Soleil performances, musicals and public speaking events. See below for a list of current concerts and tours on Vivid Seats.

Is Vivid Seats legit?

Is Vivid Seats legit? Yes, Vivid Seats is a legitimate tickets resale site. Vivid Seats offers a 100-percent buyer guarantee, and certifies that tickets sold on its site are valid and authentic or costumers receive their money back. "All sellers, their business practices, and track records are rigorously evaluated," the site states. Vivid Seats also guarantees that tickets, even last-minute orders, will be delivered on time for their respective events or customers receive their money back. The site also promises that tickets will be "identical, comparable, or even better" than the ones originally ordered or customers receive their money back. Vivid Seats also confirmed that customers will receive a full refund of their purchase (including delivery charges and restocking fees) or a credit if an event is cancelled.

Vivid Seats Promo code: Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.