The Vivian Girls Play Bowery Ballroom Tonight

The Vivian Girls are performing tonight at Bowery Ballroom in New York.

Generally, I irrationally am biased against female bands– just like I’m irrationally biased against Guitar Hero (it’s counter intuitive to playing a real guitar, what the hell? No, I am not having fun.). However, their recent 22 minute self titled album has accrued the Vivian Girls some serious attention and the Vivian Girls are very worthy of their hype.

With their surf inspired guitars and blurred lyrics with loads of reverb, the Vivian Girls are taking serious inspiration from rock and roll and layering it atop shoe gazer/twee music to create a sound you need to hear again and again.

Check out the Vivian Girls at the Bowery Ballroom tonight along with Times New Viking.