StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: Women Burn 15,000 Calories a Year Shopping and Thomas Keller Gets Dunked

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: Women Burn 15,000 Calories a Year Shopping and Thomas Keller Gets Dunked

Leah Bourne
by
paris hilton shopping candids in beverly hills 01 1 The Vivants Top 10: Women Burn 15,000 Calories a Year Shopping and Thomas Keller Gets DunkedThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Women burn up to 15,000 calories a year shopping. [StyleCaster]
Brazil’s favorite luxury car makers. [Forbes.com]
Is Apple still a luxury brand? [Worldcrunch]
A close look at China’s growing appetite for luxury brands. [Business Insider]
Up close and personal with Gordon Ramsay. [The Sunday Times]
Watch Thomas Keller get dunked for Bastille Day. [Eater]
Jay-Z is rhyming Picasso and Rothko. [The New York Times]
The “it” art girl Kyle DeWoody. [W Magazine]
Ferragamo seen as luxury target. [Bloomberg]
Travel photographer of the year. [CNN]
 
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share