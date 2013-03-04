The Vivant’s Top 10: What Do Wine Ratings Mean and the New King of the Velvet Rope

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
What do wine ratings really mean? [The Wall Street Journal]
Millions in counterfeit goods seized. [Patch]
Chocolate and salt tasting with the Portlandia crew. [GQ]
Dutch prison turned into a luxury hotel. [PSFK]
9 spring breaks from budget to beyond. [The New York Times]
The new king of the velvet rope. [The New York Times]
Kim and Kanye wear matching tuxedos to Givenchy. [StyleCaster]
The luxury mile high service. [The Sun]
A Lamborghini for tall people. [The Wall Street Journal]
Are tech toys the new luxury goods? [Forbes.com]
