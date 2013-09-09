The Vivant’s Top 10: A Waiter’s Perspective On Tipping and Decorating For the Super Rich

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The best street style from New York Fashion Week. [StyleCaster]
A waiter’s perspective on tipping. [NRN]
Decorating for the super rich. [The New York Times]
43 best websites for furniture and home decor goods. [The Huffington Post]
Kate Midleton’s post-baby routine. [Vanity Fair]
The best men’s bags. [The Wall Street Journal]
Is the word classy déclassé? [Town & Country]
Your guide to the perfect weekend. [Domaine Home]
The best super chic side tables. [Architectural Digest]
The Doug Aitken train. [W Magazine]
