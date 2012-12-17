The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Damien Hirst’s transition from artist to luxury brand is complete. [The New Republic]
Thanks for the holiday desserts. [The New York Times]
Victoria Beckham’s son lands Burberry campaign. [Stylecaster News]
Sofitel to bring a luxury resort to Bali. [Hotel Chatter]
A year without cable. [The Wall Street Journal]
The man who creates time. [The Wall Street Journal]
A sculptor turned furniture maker in Brooklyn. [Remodelista]
The best meals of 2012. [Eater]
Yankees hit with $18.9 million luxury tax bill. [NBC Sports]
Tech gifts for luxury lovers. [CNBC]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Victoria Beckham’s Son Lands Burberry Campaign and a Year Without Cable
The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Promoted Stories