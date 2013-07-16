The Vivant’s Top 10: Vacations That Inspired Fashion Designers and the $17,000 Grill

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
A $17,000 backyard grill. [Forbes]
The trips that inspired these four designers. [Elle]
Miami meets Manhattan. [New York Post]
Money saving tips to get the best hotel deals. [CNN]
Beyonce shops at Target. [StyleCaster]
A look into the making of a Patek Philippe timepiece. [Business Insider]
Kanye West’s line for APC sells out almost instantly. [Vogue UK]
Richard Branson’s 60K a night island re-opens in September. [ABC]
5 exotic places you can go without your US passport. [USA Today]
Luxury condo barge for US waterways. [ABC]
