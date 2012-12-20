The Vivant’s Top 10: Truffle Prices Creep Up and the Path To First Class

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
David Beckham buys wife Victoria $1,000 of silk pajamas. [Stylecaster News]
Truffle prices creeping higher because of climate change. [The New York Times]
Hands off my clothes mommy. [The New York Times]
The short path to first class. [The Wall Street Journal]
Sommeliers chat about how they got into wine. [Eater]
A new luxury travel startup that could shatter the way that you travel. [Tech Crunch]
Digital makes luxury branding personal. [Forbes.com]
Russian Cold War bunker morphs into a luxury nightclub. [Daily Mail]
In flight luxury for dogs. [Luxury Travel Magazine]
Modern spa in Norway. [Remodelista]
