The Vivant’s Top 10: The Toughest Dinner Reservations and the $12,000 Skirt that is Selling Out

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
10 polished ways to pull off the legging trend . [StyleCaster]
The toughest restaurant reservations in the world (and how to get them). [Eater]
Rent Cindy Crawford’s Malibu Beach pad. [Curbed]
A custom-made wooden bike for $3,300 unlike any you’ve seen before. [Wired]
In high demand: a must-have $12,000 skirt. [Wall Street Journal]
In orbit: a gigantic floating art installation. [Design Milk]
Champagne pros talk best bottles. [Gotham]
Is Oslo the next art capital? [The Wall Street Journal]
Meet Yves Saint Laurent’s new and unexpected muses. [The Daily Beast]
Giada De Laurentiis gives the scoop on new restaurant. [Eater]
