The Vivant’s Top 10: Testing the 787 Dreamliner and the Science of Gift Giving

Leah Bourne
by

The Vivant's top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Chanel revives Franco-Scottish love affair. [The Guardian]
Test flying the 787 Dreamliner. [The New York Times]
Trading down on your home. [The New York Times]
The science behind gift giving. [The Wall Street Journal]
Champagne sales cool down. [The Wall Street Journal]
David Chang talks Umami. [Eater]
Fashion of the future. [W Magazine]
Holiday fashion tips for the anti-glitter girl. [Stylecaster News]
Preserving history in Park Slope. [Remodelista]
European luxury good makers brace for tough year. [Reuters]

