StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: Swedish Princess Dies At 97 and One Fancy Shoe-Care Kit

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: Swedish Princess Dies At 97 and One Fancy Shoe-Care Kit

Lorein Abenhaim
by

Nobel Foundation Prize 2006The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The slow demise of bookstores. [The Economist]
For those with a sweet tooth, here are the best desserts around the world. [Travel + Leisure]
Swedish Princess dies at 97. [Huffington Post]
Creed’s custom monogrammed perfuse bottles are they très chic or très faux? [Vogue]
Where once someone may have been blind, now they’ll be able to see. [Wired]
A fancy shoe-care kit that may cost as much as your shoes. [Esquire]
Daniel Radcliffe returns to the London stage. [Huffington Post]
Prequels worth watching. [Time Magazine]
The inspiration behind the costumes in Oz: The Great and Powerful. [Vanity Fair]
Marc Jacobs + Ginta Lapina + Diet Coke ad campaign = fabulous. [StyleCaster]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share