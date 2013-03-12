The Vivant’s Top 10: Swedish Princess Dies At 97 and One Fancy Shoe-Care Kit

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

The slow demise of bookstores. [The Economist]

For those with a sweet tooth, here are the best desserts around the world. [Travel + Leisure]

Swedish Princess dies at 97. [Huffington Post]

Creed’s custom monogrammed perfuse bottles are they très chic or très faux? [Vogue]

Where once someone may have been blind, now they’ll be able to see. [Wired]

A fancy shoe-care kit that may cost as much as your shoes. [Esquire]

Daniel Radcliffe returns to the London stage. [Huffington Post]

Prequels worth watching. [Time Magazine]

The inspiration behind the costumes in Oz: The Great and Powerful. [Vanity Fair]

Marc Jacobs + Ginta Lapina + Diet Coke ad campaign = fabulous. [StyleCaster]