The Vivant’s Top 10: Swatch Buys Harry Winston and In Defense of CEO Perks

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Celebrity stylist Jessica Paster talks Golden Globes prep. [Stylecaster News]
Golden Globes after parties gossip. [Stylecaster News]
“Argo” wins big at the Golden Globes. [The Wall Street Journal]
In defense of CEO perks. [The Wall Street Journal]
Why you should never trust the photos hotels put online. [Business Insider]
20 tiniest homes on earth. [Business Insider]
Anthony Bourdain talks about his new show Taste. [Eater]
The unaffordable luxury of food. [The New York Times]
Zegna says luxury demand in China returning. [Bloomberg]
Swatch buys Harry Winston. [The Wall Street Journal]
