The Vivant’s Top 10: Most Stylish in Miami and the Worth of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree

The Vivant's top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Miami’s 20 most stylish. [Stylecaster News]

Why does my food have less flavor. [The New York Times]

What would the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center be worth? [Bloomberg Businessweek]

Is Alexander Wang up to designing couture? [Stylecaster News]

The Webster’s Laure Heriard Dubreuil’s favorite Miami spots. [W Magazine]

A new Paris bistro for the cool kids. [Remodelista]

Upgrade your at home bar. [GQ]

The year in music. [GQ]

10 holiday candles that actually smell good. [Esquire]

Checking in on Hoboken after Sandy. [Eater]