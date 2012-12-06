The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut?Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Miami’s 20 most stylish. [Stylecaster News]
Why does my food have less flavor. [The New York Times]
What would the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center be worth? [Bloomberg Businessweek]
Is Alexander Wang up to designing couture? [Stylecaster News]
The Webster’s Laure Heriard Dubreuil’s favorite Miami spots. [W Magazine]
A new Paris bistro for the cool kids. [Remodelista]
Upgrade your at home bar. [GQ]
The year in music. [GQ]
10 holiday candles that actually smell good. [Esquire]
Checking in on Hoboken after Sandy. [Eater]
The Vivant's Top 10: Most Stylish in Miami and the Worth of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree
