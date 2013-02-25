StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Steven Spielberg’s Yacht and London is the New Culinary Capital

Leah Bourne
Steven-Spielbergs-New-Seven-Seas-Yacht-2The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
London the new culinary capital. [The FT]
10 ways to save at a luxury hotel. [The Huffington Post]
Extreme Alaska. [The New York Times]
The Manhattan air rights race. [The New York Times]
Steven Spielberg’s yacht is huge (seriously, check it out). [TMZ]
Creating wine labels. [The Wall Street Journal]
Getting ready with Butter London’s Katie Hughes. [Beauty High]
The dreaded restaurant question, are you enjoying that? [Esquire]
$700 pours of cognac in Vegas. [Eater]
The most memorable Oscars dresses of all time. [StyleCaster]

