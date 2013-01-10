The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Stephanie Seymour poses for Jason Wu campaign at La Grenouille. [Stylecaster News]
Where chefs actually eat. [Eater]
Ski wear goes high fashion. [The Wall Street Journal]
Shopping with fashion’s latest darling. [The New York Times]
Inside the new Nobu hotel. [Forbes.com]
Rolls-Royce continues to sell well. [The Wall Street Journal]
10 secrets for a better nights sleep. [Remodelista]
Why New Yorker’s are obsessed with Eataly. [Business Insider]
How they made the $700 shoes in Skyfall. [Business Insider]
How the Girls costume designer got the job. [The Cut]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Ski Wear Goes High Fashion and Where Chefs Actually Eat
