StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: Sculptural Museums and Barneys Luxury Retailer of the Year

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: Sculptural Museums and Barneys Luxury Retailer of the Year

Leah Bourne
by

AR-AA931A_Art1_G_20121227190827The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
The “it” designer items that made a splash in 2012. [Stylecaster News]
Inside FDR’s cousin’s Hudson Valley retreat. [The New York Times]
The best in design from 2012. [The New York Times]
Best entertainment from 2012. [The Wall Street Journal]
Work style at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. [The Wall Street Journal]
Sculptural museums pop up around the world. [The Wall Street Journal]
Is foodie hype destroying dining out? [Boston Magazine]
Luxury cruise ship passengers hit with Norovirus Bug. [ABC]
Best entry level luxury cars. [Digital Trends]
Barneys is luxury retailer of the year. [Luxury Daily]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share