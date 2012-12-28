The Vivant’s Top 10: Sculptural Museums and Barneys Luxury Retailer of the Year

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
The “it” designer items that made a splash in 2012. [Stylecaster News]
Inside FDR’s cousin’s Hudson Valley retreat. [The New York Times]
The best in design from 2012. [The New York Times]
Best entertainment from 2012. [The Wall Street Journal]
Work style at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. [The Wall Street Journal]
Sculptural museums pop up around the world. [The Wall Street Journal]
Is foodie hype destroying dining out? [Boston Magazine]
Luxury cruise ship passengers hit with Norovirus Bug. [ABC]
Best entry level luxury cars. [Digital Trends]
Barneys is luxury retailer of the year. [Luxury Daily]
