The Vivant’s Top 10: The Science Behind Grilled Cheese and Breakout Stars To Watch

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of home decor, food, entertaining, and travel that made our reading list today.

Breakout stars to watch this fall. [StyleCaster]

Starbucks’ $150 Swarovski-studded coffee mugs sell out. [Eater]

No, your favorite food is not like crack. [Slate]

Zahia Dehar’s racy lacy world. [W Magazine]

London’s top spots for power breakfasts. [Bloomberg]

Don’t test the restaurant dress code. [A Continuous Lean]

7 creative tips for small space living. [Dwell]

15 things to know about knives. [Remodelista]

There’s a scientific formula for grilled cheese. [Refinery 29]

Top ten afternoon snacks. [The New Potato]