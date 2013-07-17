StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Sailing On JFK’s Prized Yacht and the Most Expensive Mansions On Sale In US

Millie Stapleton
by

k06_KNC23425The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
5 pairs of summer shoes that are perfect for rainy days. [StyleCaster]
Restaurant wars on the Upper East Side. [New York Post]
Natalie Joos on her vintage campaign with DVF. [Elle]
Tour the most expensive mansions for sale in America. [Business Insider]
11 of the most illustrious hotels around the world. [USA Today]
Cal Ripken’s $30 million baseball brand. [Forbes]
The world’s fastest business jet. [Bloomberg]
The British drug baron’s luxury real estate holdings. [Sky News]
How Alexander Wang triumphed at Balenciaga. [Harper’s Bazaar]
Sailing on JFK’s prized yacht. [Daily Mail]

