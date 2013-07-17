The Vivant’s Top 10: Sailing On JFK’s Prized Yacht and the Most Expensive Mansions On Sale In US

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
5 pairs of summer shoes that are perfect for rainy days. [StyleCaster]
Restaurant wars on the Upper East Side. [New York Post]
Natalie Joos on her vintage campaign with DVF. [Elle]
Tour the most expensive mansions for sale in America. [Business Insider]
11 of the most illustrious hotels around the world. [USA Today]
Cal Ripken’s $30 million baseball brand. [Forbes]
The world’s fastest business jet. [Bloomberg]
The British drug baron’s luxury real estate holdings. [Sky News]
How Alexander Wang triumphed at Balenciaga. [Harper’s Bazaar]
Sailing on JFK’s prized yacht. [Daily Mail]
