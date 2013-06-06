The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Rihanna’s Luxury Filled Paris Trip and America’s Best Hotel Suites

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Tracking Rihanna’s fashion filled trip to Paris. [StyleCaster]
America’s most luxurious hotel suites. [CNN]
An Italian themed dinner party how-to. [Domaine]
Are men the future of cooking? [Esquire]
Luxury designed with a local touch. [The New York Times]
Donald Trump to turn DC post office into a luxury hotel. [CNN]
Paula Deen butter actually exists. [Eater]
Finding solitude in Monet’s gardens. [The New York Times]
Pippa Middleton joins Vanity Fair as a contributor. [Vanity Fair]
Dream away in these French gardens. [Remodelista]
