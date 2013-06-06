StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Rihanna’s Luxury Filled Paris Trip and America’s Best Hotel Suites

Screen Shot 2013-06-06 at 11.55.56 AMThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Tracking Rihanna’s fashion filled trip to Paris. [StyleCaster]
America’s most luxurious hotel suites. [CNN]
An Italian themed dinner party how-to. [Domaine]
Are men the future of cooking? [Esquire]
Luxury designed with a local touch. [The New York Times]
Donald Trump to turn DC post office into a luxury hotel. [CNN]
Paula Deen butter actually exists. [Eater]
Finding solitude in Monet’s gardens. [The New York Times]
Pippa Middleton joins Vanity Fair as a contributor. [Vanity Fair]
Dream away in these French gardens. [Remodelista]

