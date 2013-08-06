StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Rich Kids of Instagram Reality Show and Where the Richest Families Invest Their Fortunes

Caroline McCloskey
by

Screen Shot 2013-08-06 at 12.30.39 PMThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Modernize your wardrobe with these six simple steps. [StyleCaster]
In Paris, André Leon Talley exhibits the little black dress. [The New York Times]
Trump finalizes lease for new luxury hotel in Washington, D.C. [Luxury Travel Magazine]
A reality show for the rich kids of Instagram. [The New York Observer]
Here’s where the world’s richest families put their fortunes. [Business Insider]
BMW unveils new electric car in Germany. [Epoch Times]
The ramen burger hopes to be the next cronut. [Business Insider]
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos buys Washington Post for $250 Million. [The Wall Street Journal]
Vintage film cars up for auction. [Business Week]
From Iceland to Australia-the world’s best ocean views. [National Geographic]

