The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside the Best Restaurant In America and the Eclair Gets a Makeover

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
NYFW designer to know: Spanish label Delpozo. [StyleCaster]
Oh la la! The classic French éclair gets a flashy makeover. [Slate]
Jeff Koons giant balloon dog sculpture may fetch $55 Million. [Huffington Post]
Find out what’s served at the best new restaurant in America. [The Amateur Gourmet]
Inside an iconic $10 million NYC duplex. [Bloomberg]
Say a final goodbye to summer at these island retreats. [Condé Nast Traveler]
The Top of the Standard turns five in typical glamorous fashion. [T Magazine]
France’s little known Marseille becomes a cultural haven. [The New York Times]
$2.6 million worth of jewelry robbed from high-end Paris store. [NBC News]
A hotel for every style: 7 of the most fashionable hotels [Huffington Post]
