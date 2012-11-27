The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Rare Titanic menus sell for $160,000. [Eater]
How to cold proof your salad. [The New York Times]
Steal the look of Hyperion in Los Angeles. [Remodelista]
First look at the Pirelli calendar. [Fashionista]
Raising the bar on luxury pet travel. [Sacramento Bee]
New York City official under fire for accepting luxury sports seats. [New York Daily News]
Tables all set for the holidays. [The Wall Street Journal]
Who doesn’t love a good holiday sweater? [Stylecaster News]
5 runway looks to steal now. [Beauty High]
Can you guess the Internet’s most popular fashion brand. [Refinery 29]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Rare Titanic Menus Sell for $160,000 and Luxury Pet Travel
