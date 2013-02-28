The Vivant’s Top 10: A Rapper Threatens to Sue the Pope and the World’s Coolest Flask

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

How to get your hands on the Silver Linings Playbook costumes. [Vanity Fair]

A lavish spiritual healing house in Hawaii is up for grabs. [Wall Street Journal]

Manolo Blahnik men loafers? Yes, Please! [GQ]

21 of the hottest pizzerias in America. [Eater]

Rapper v. Pope: a hilarious battle for a name. [The New Yorker]

Let it rain extravagance at Milan Fashion Week. [Wall Street Journal]

Short is the new tall, at least for high heels. [StyleCaster]

Get zen at the new penthouse spa at Miami’s Delano. [Ocean Drive]

Proper London hot spots for Indian cuisine. [Refinery29]

The unbreakable flask of the future. [Born Rich]