The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Rachel Zoe’s Home and Madonna Is Entertainment’s Biggest Earner

Caroline McCloskey
by

THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT -- Pictured: Rachel Zoe -- Bravo Photo: Kurt IswarienkoThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Take a look at all the red carpet fashion from the VMAs. [StyleCaster]
Versace to open luxury hotel in China. [Bloomberg]
Madonna tops highest earning celebrity list. [Forbes]
Take a tour of Rachel Zoe’s Beverly fabulous home (and closet). [InStyle]
5 new drink trends to try now. [Details]
Booking a seat on a private jet is easier than ever before. [The New York Times]
Luxury under the microscope: Elle’s Joe Zee to debut new show. [WWD]
Immersive dining in Shanghai . [T Magazine]
A day in the life of Valentino and his super strict diet. [Harper’s Bazaar]
Europe’s best road trips and the cars to go with them. [Details]

