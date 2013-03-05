The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Qatari royal buys private Greek islands. [The FT]
Royals in the Swiss Alps. [E!]
Prince Harry covers GQ Australia. [Huffington Post]
The $40 million party pad. [The Wall Street Journal]
Wendy’s to go upscale? [Eater]
World pastry championships in pictures. [Guardian]
Brad Goreski on the secrets to red carpet dressing. [StyleCaster]
Luxury yacht stolen. [SF Gate]
Working wallpaper into your closet. [The Wall Street Journal]
Katherine Heigl finds a buyer for her luxury home in Los Feliz. [Radar Online]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Qatari Royal Buys Six Greek Islands and the World Pastry Championships
