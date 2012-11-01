The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
More and more women going to makeup bars. [The Wall Street Journal]
A Fendi heiress strikes out on her own. [The New York Times]
Diane von Furstenberg teams up with Evian. [Luxuo]
Princess Diana’s armored Rolls Royce up for auction. [Born Rich]
New York City art hub heavily impacted by Sandy. [Bloomberg]
Being a gymnest in fashion for adults. [The New York Times]
Giant food unleashed in the UK. [Eater]
NBA season primer. [GQ]
Why I hate James Bond. [Esquire]
Hanneli Mustaparta takes Manhattan. [Stylecaster News]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Princess Diana’s Rolls Royce Up For Auction and a Fendi Heiress Strikes Out On Her Own
The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Promoted Stories