The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
This year’s Maison et Objet is all about minimalism. [Cool Hunting]
Prada posts a 59.5 percent jump in net profit for the first half of this year. [Reuters]
Claire Danes travels to Tel Aviv to shoot Homeland and star in a flasy editorial spread. [The New York Times]
The US neighborhoods with the most million-dollar listings. [Business Insider]
Volkswagen profits from its purchase of Porsche. [Bloomberg Businessweek]
Stores go high tech: mirrors that double as computers. [The Wall Street Journal]
Johannesburg is the “it” city of the moment. [W magazine]
Everything you need to know about white wine. [GQ]
The Emmys go green. [Remodelista]
Where to eat out in Toronto. [Bon Appetit]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Prada’s Profits Jump 59.5 Percent and Johannesburg Morphs Into “It” City
