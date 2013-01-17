The Vivant’s Top 10: Peter Som Cancels Runway Show and Masa Employee Steals $100,000

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Want to live where Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra did? [JustLuxe]
“Dear Abby” advice column founder—and Dior enthusiast—Pauline Phillips passed away yesterday at 94. [The Cut]
Peter Som cancelled his runway show at the upcoming New York Fashion Week. [StyleCaster]
FLOTUS Michelle Obama celebrated her 49th birthday—by getting bangs! [Daily Makeover]
The bookkeeper at storied three Michelin star sushi restaurant Masa has been indicted for stealing around $100,000 while he was employed there—which probably equals about 20 meals. [Eater]
Jennifer Aniston has a major new gig as the spokesperson for Aveeno. [Beauty High]
The best hotels of 2013, according to TripAdvisor. [Luxuo]
30 startup people to watch this year. [Business Insider]
Behind-the-scenes at Beyoncé’s racy GQ shoot, where she traipses around in a Gucci button-down. [Styleite]
Britney Spears could earn around $100 million a year for a residency at a Vegas hotel. [TMZ]
