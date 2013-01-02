The Vivant’s Top 10: How To Make the Perfect Cup of Coffee and Andy Murray Buys a Luxury Hotel

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
101 fashion tips and tricks ever girl should know. [Stylecaster News]
The oldest bakery in Paris shutters. [Eater]
Learning to create the perfect cup of coffee. [The New York Times]
Which celebrity had the best Hollywood vacation. [Buzz Feed]
The winter BBQ in vogue. [The Wall Street Journal]
Luxury travel deals. [The Telegraph]
Top 10 luxury mobile campaigns of 2012. [Luxury Daily]
Andy Murray buys a luxury hotel in Scotland. [The Courier]
2012 is a record year for high-end real estate. [The New York Times]
The car dealerships that pamper buyers the most. [Auto Spies]
