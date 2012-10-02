The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
The 2013 New York City Michelin guide is unveiled. [Eater]
Luxury resort chain Banyan Group to develop homes in China. [Luxuo]
Berry Bros. & Rudd has unveiled 179 bottles of Glenrothes Extraordinary Cask. [Cool Hunting]
The best Peking duck in Beijing. [The Wall Street Journal]
Stanley Tucci’s love affair with food. [The New York Times]
How the Brooklyn Nets logo came to be. [The New York Times]
12 beers for beer lovers. [GQ]
The 8 most valuable luxury brands in the world. [Business Insider]
Audi outpaces other German luxury car brands. [Auto Spies]
Nike releases new collection inspired by diamonds. [High Snobiety]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Best Peking Duck in Beijing and Most Valuable Luxury Brands
The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Promoted Stories