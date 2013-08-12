The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
H&M has a new home collection (and it is awesome). [StyleCaster]
The aqualillies are “it”. [The New York Times]
Simplify your tech life. [The Wall Street Journal]
Investors see riches in US luxury homes. [Reuters]
Asia to take over half of the luxury goods market. [The Telegraph]
Instagram founder hosts a beach bash in the Hamptons. [New York Post]
Top Chef New Orleans contestants announced. [Eater]
Tiny restaurants become money magnets. [Crains]
Obama stays at private equity guru’s $7.6 million Martha’s Vineyard house. [Daily Caller]
How to crack a lobster. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside the Obamas Vacation and H&M’s New Home Collection
