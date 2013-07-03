The Vivant’s Top 10: The Not-Yet-Born Royal Baby Already a Moneymaker and BMW Catching Up To Mercedes

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Kate Middleton’s unborn child is already a moneymaker. [StyleCaster]

BMW catches up to Mercedes in luxury car race. [Bloomberg BusinessWeek]

Apple hires Saint Laurent CEO to work on special projects. [Tech Crunch]

11 illustrious hotels around the world. [USA Today]

Nets face $80 million luxury tax bill. [ESPN]

Famous JFK terminal set for demolition. [Vanity Fair]

Checking into La Jolla’s most famous hotel. [A Continuous Lean]

Celebrate the 4th with Made in America labels. [Esquire]

What is Alexander Wang capable of at Balenciaga? [Vogue]

Designer shots for grown-ups. [GQ]