The Vivant’s Top 10: Marissa Mayer the Art Patron and Worst American Restaurants in Europe

Marissa-Mayer-4The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The art world’s new patrons (including Marissa Mayer). [The Wall Street Journal]
Supermodel Chrissy Teigen and Chef Eric Ripert cook together. [Youtube]
What kind of cologne are you? [GQ]
View from Morocco. [The FT]
A liqueur brakes a barrier appearing in a TV commercial. [The New York Times]
Mark Wahlberg and Diddy collaborate on water. [Videogum]
What the critics are saying about Alexander Wang’s debut at Balenciaga. [StyleCaster]
Beyonce’s custom Isabel Marant shoes cause quite a stir. [Vanity Fair]
Worst American restaurants in Europe. [CNN]
Why are some couches so much more expensive than others? [The New York Times]

