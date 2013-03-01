The Vivant’s Top 10: Marissa Mayer the Art Patron and Worst American Restaurants in Europe

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The art world’s new patrons (including Marissa Mayer). [The Wall Street Journal]
Supermodel Chrissy Teigen and Chef Eric Ripert cook together. [Youtube]
What kind of cologne are you? [GQ]
View from Morocco. [The FT]
A liqueur brakes a barrier appearing in a TV commercial. [The New York Times]
Mark Wahlberg and Diddy collaborate on water. [Videogum]
What the critics are saying about Alexander Wang’s debut at Balenciaga. [StyleCaster]
Beyonce’s custom Isabel Marant shoes cause quite a stir. [Vanity Fair]
Worst American restaurants in Europe. [CNN]
Why are some couches so much more expensive than others? [The New York Times]
