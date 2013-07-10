The Vivant’s Top 10: The New Luxury Cruise Ship Du Jour and Alexander Wang’s Top Secret NYC Event

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Check out Europa 2, the latest luxury cruise liner. [USA Today]
15 amazing islands you’ve never heard of. [CNN]
Alexander Wang’s super secret event in New York. [Harper’s Bazaar]
African dictator son’s cars auctioned for millions. [Forbes.com]
L’Wren Scott is teaming up with Banana Republic. [Vogue UK]
An insider’s guide to Cannes. [Wall Street Journal]
5 rooftop bar’s that are happy to have you. [New York Times]
First look at Isabel Marant’s H&M collection. [Stylecaster]
New York’s latest up-and-coming area to live. [New York Post]
Jimmy Fallon on the pros and cons of hiring Paula Deen. [Eater]
