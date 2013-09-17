StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Louis Vuitton Tries To Regain Exclusivity and David Chang on the Science of Cooking

Michelle-Williams-et-Louis-Vuitton.-Duo-chic-et-choc_article_landscape_pm_v8The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Louis Vuitton trying to regain exclusivity with $4,600 bag. [StyleCaster]
On the hunt for tastier chickens. [The New York Times]
Madoff victims may not see payout for some time. [Vanity Fair]
David Chang on the art of cooking with science. [Wired]
Cronut craze continues. [Eater]
How to make a do-it-yourself dip dyed rug. [Domaine Home]
15 ways to upgrade your staircase. [Lonny]
Yoox is changing the way we shop for luxury. [The Wall Street Journal]
Juergen Teller food porn. [W Magazine]
Will Bloomberg’s successor be as big on the social scene? [The Wall Street Journal]

