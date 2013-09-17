The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Louis Vuitton trying to regain exclusivity with $4,600 bag. [StyleCaster]
On the hunt for tastier chickens. [The New York Times]
Madoff victims may not see payout for some time. [Vanity Fair]
David Chang on the art of cooking with science. [Wired]
Cronut craze continues. [Eater]
How to make a do-it-yourself dip dyed rug. [Domaine Home]
15 ways to upgrade your staircase. [Lonny]
Yoox is changing the way we shop for luxury. [The Wall Street Journal]
Juergen Teller food porn. [W Magazine]
Will Bloomberg’s successor be as big on the social scene? [The Wall Street Journal]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Louis Vuitton Tries To Regain Exclusivity and David Chang on the Science of Cooking
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Promoted Stories