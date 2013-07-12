The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The 10 best cruise ship suites. [USA Today]
Why Amsterdam is the new fashion mecca. [Vogue UK]
The New York food trends that are hitting London. [Spears]
Putin’s $50 million luxury apartment for allies. [Bloomberg Businessweek]
6 credit card freebies you didn’t know about. [ABC]
Midtown’s new 23 degree ice bar. [New York Post]
High end designer sales to shop today. [StyleCaster]
What every bride wants (apparently). [Blooomberg Businessweek]
4 new designers to watch. [Elle]
9 luxury spots in London fit for a royal. [CNN]
The Vivant's Top 10: London Luxury Spots Fit For Royals and Putin's $50 Million Apartment
