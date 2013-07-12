The Vivant’s Top 10: London Luxury Spots Fit For Royals and Putin’s $50 Million Apartment

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

The 10 best cruise ship suites. [USA Today]

Why Amsterdam is the new fashion mecca. [Vogue UK]

The New York food trends that are hitting London. [Spears]

Putin’s $50 million luxury apartment for allies. [Bloomberg Businessweek]

6 credit card freebies you didn’t know about. [ABC]

Midtown’s new 23 degree ice bar. [New York Post]

High end designer sales to shop today. [StyleCaster]

What every bride wants (apparently). [Blooomberg Businessweek]

4 new designers to watch. [Elle]

9 luxury spots in London fit for a royal. [CNN]