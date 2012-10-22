The Vivant’s Top 10: Lady Gaga’s New Favorite Lounge and Todd Selby Talks Kitchens

The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Lady Gaga’s new favorite hotspot in LA, Xen Lounge. [Blackbook Magazine]
Traveling tailors from Canada. [The New York Times]
Todd Selby on photographing kitchens. [Eater]
Difference between a $99 and a $5,000 suit. [NPR]
Black day for London cab firm. [The Wall Street Journal]
Shopping menswear store Anthem in London. [A Continuous Lean]
Best watches for any situation. [Esquire]
Chanel has acquired Scottish cashmere firm Berrie. [Luxuo]
Capital Hill staffers get a wardrobe update. [GQ]
