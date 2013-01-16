The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Is Lady Gaga purchasing Michael Jackson’s famed 3,000 acre Neverland Ranch? [NME]
The most expensive street art, from Banksy to Basquiat. [JustLuxe]
Drew Barrymore may be a very wealthy woman, but when it comes to beauty products, she’s a drugstore queen. [Beauty High]
See your favorite celebrity beauty treatments. [Daily Makeover]
Sundance rejected Lindsay Lohan’s flick “The Canyons.” [Daily Beast]
28 top executives tell you what they look for in new hires. [Business Insider]
Have $30,000 lying around? Buy the wedding dress Beyoncé wore in a music video. [StyleCaster]
Nicole Kidman talks about Scientology. Yep. [THR]
Wal-Mart will be sourcing $50 billion worth of goods in the U.S. over the next decade. [WWD]
Damien Hirst designed the trophy for the Brit Awards. [Luxury Insider]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Lady Gaga May Buy Neverland Ranch and the World’s Most Expensive Street Art
The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Promoted Stories