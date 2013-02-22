The Vivant’s Top 10: Jennifer Lawrence For Dior and Upgrade Your Bar

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Ginning up with cocktails. [The Wall Street Journal]
Upgrade your bar. [GQ]
William Wegman and Acne collaborate. [Mr Essentialist]
Gnocci thats a different color [The New York Times]
India’s new craving for luxury chocolates. [CNN]
Bobby Flay will not star on Dancing With the Stars. [Eater]
The guys that count the Oscars ballots. [Vanity Fair]
The most spectacular restaurants of 2013. [GQ]
Jennifer Lawrence’s first Miss Dior campaign. [StyleCaster]
Is Argo a lock for best picture? [Time]
