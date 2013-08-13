The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The hottest trends for fall. [StyleCaster]
How to act like a millionaire. [Business Insider]
The 10 best new restaurants in America. [Bon Appetit]
See inside J.Crew’s Jenna Lyons’ new $6 million SoHo loft. [Curbed]
21.6 billion reasons the luxury industry needs Oprah. [Forbes]
Step inside the offices of the world’s most creative people. [Vanity Fair]
Robert Downey Jr. scores $1 billion ad campaign for tech corporation. [L.A. Times]
The 25 best hotels in the world. [Business Insider]
Get a private tour of a legendary champagne brand’s estate. [T Magazine]
Hamptons style seen at the Saratoga Races. [New York Times]
The Vivant's Top 10: Inside Jenna Lyons' $6 Million Soho Loft and How To Act Like a Millionaire
