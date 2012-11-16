The Vivant’s Top 10: Hidden Prague and a Run on Twinkies

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
$14 million people will eat at restaurants on Thanksgiving. [Eater]
Twinkie doomsday, Hostess plans to shut down. [Chicago Tribune]
What it will take to stabilize the luxury goods market in Italy. [Reuters]
The hidden Prague. [The New York Times]
Grocery stores experiencing a run on Twinkies. [CNN]
Karl Lagerfeld pairs with Rolls Royce. [WWD]
Thanksgiving destinations that will make your relatives jealous. [GQ]
Louis Vuitton to launch luxury paper goods. [Stylecaster News]
How to cut your bird. [Esquire]
The real estate market in 2013. [Business Insider]
