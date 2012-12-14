The Vivant’s Top 10: How Guys Should Dress For Evening and Jeans That Can Update Your Facebook Status

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
The fixer at Narciso Rodriguez. [The Wall Street Journal]
Inside Mickey Boardman’s apartment. [The New York Times]
Kristen Stewart’s red carpet dresses have feelings. [Stylecaster News]
Vintage looking luggage selling out. [Daily Mail]
China luxury buyers getting more impulsive. [The Wall Street Journal]
Rising sales at Smythson. [The Telegraph]
Jeans that can update your Facebook status. [Mashable]
Chef Morimoto is judging the Miss Universe management. [Eater]
What it is like to get exfoliated in diamonds. [Fashionista]
Here’s how to dress for evening. [Esquire]
