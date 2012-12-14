StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: How Guys Should Dress For Evening and Jeans That Can Update Your Facebook Status

Sean-Connery-in-Goldfiner-with-Notched-Lapel-TuxedoThe Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
The fixer at Narciso Rodriguez. [The Wall Street Journal]
Inside Mickey Boardman’s apartment. [The New York Times]
Kristen Stewart’s red carpet dresses have feelings. [Stylecaster News]
Vintage looking luggage selling out. [Daily Mail]
China luxury buyers getting more impulsive. [The Wall Street Journal]
Rising sales at Smythson. [The Telegraph]
Jeans that can update your Facebook status. [Mashable]
Chef Morimoto is judging the Miss Universe management. [Eater]
What it is like to get exfoliated in diamonds. [Fashionista]
Here’s how to dress for evening. [Esquire]

